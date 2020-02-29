COAL TOWNSHIP - Delores J. (Bohner) McCabe, 71, of 726 S. Bay St., passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

She was born in Harrisburg, Jan. 12, 1949, a daughter of Lawrence and Anna May (Kahler) Bohner.

She went to Line Mountain School District.

On April 15, 1989, in Shamokin, she married the late Mark J. McCabe.

Delores worked at Paper Magic and Knoebels.

Delores is survived by her mother, Anna Bohner, of Dalmatia; a son, Ray Wheary and his wife, Cindy, of Coal Township; a granddaughter, Ashley Holtzapple and her husband, Eric, of Sunbury; a companion, Thomas Schaller, of Coal Township; four sisters, Cindy Jeremiah, of Coal Township, Carol Fox, of Trevorton, Sharon Bixler, of Northumberland, and Lucky Guns, of Newport; four brothers, Robert Bohner, of Milton, Darwin Bohner and his wife, Ruth, of Gratz, Donald Bohner, of Coal Township, and Lawrence Bohner, of Lykens.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Mark J. McCabe; her father, Lawrence Bohner; a brother, Rickie Bohner; and a sister, Sue Bohner.

Funeral services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin 17872, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.