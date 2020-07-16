COAL TOWNSHIP - Denise Louise Welsh, 63, entered into eternal life while at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 15. She went dancing with the angels for eternity while her family sang her favorite song.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1956 in Wilkes-Barre. Originally from White Haven, she established her family in Coal Township, where she lived out the rest of her life.

She was the loving wife of Gene Welsh Jr., who survives. Denise and Gene married July 2, 1977, at the First Presbyterian Church in White Haven. Together, they established their business and family in Shamokin in March 1982, where they began their careers as Burger King franchisees. Denise was co-owner of GDK Development, Inc. While she was respected for her fierce and dynamic business acumen, she always put family above all else.

Her children, Kristy and Geno were her pride and joy, but most of all, she was the proud grandmother of Gaven, Braxton, Baylee, Cayman and Eugene, who all survive. She was a fierce protector and provider for her family.

Denise was a numbers cruncher, and she pursued her accounting degree after graduating from Crestwood High School. She managed the day-to-day finances of the family business until she slowly lost interest and desire after being diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Dementia in 2014. She fought this horrible disease courageously until her final day. Mom will be sadly missed by all whose life she touched on her short time here on earth.

Denise will always be remembered for her contagious smile and witty personality. She was a loving and giving soul who will be cherished by all who knew her. From soccer mom, home room mother, and everything in between, she was the "hostess with the mostess!' She would love hosting her children's circle of friends and teammates at their house and would cook enough to feed an army. Her love for shopping was undeniable as evidenced by her colossal shoe and purse collection. Her nails, hair, and makeup were impeccable until her final breath.

Denise shared all of herself and her distinctive qualities in how she loved everyone in her life. She prepared her family for the tough days ahead by exhibiting her relentless fight and strength in her final days. Through her love, her light will continue to shine eternally.

She is survived by her loving husband Gene Jr., they just celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on July 2; a daughter Kristy (Renn) and her husband, Matt of Coal Township; a son Geno and his wife, Lacey of Coal Township; an exchange-student, adopted son, Eduardo Lopez of Zaccateccas, Mexico; five grandchildren, Gaven, Braxton, Baylee, Cayman and Eugene, all of Coal Township; a cousin, Cheri Moyer of Sugarloaf; an uncle, Douglas Moyer of Hazleton; an aunt, Edna (Moyer) Radley of White Haven; a sister-in-law Shirley Aldrich of Shenandoah; several cousins and a niece; special caretaker Cindy; and her companion animal Maggy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rose Marie (Moyer) and Robert C. Gilbert; twin sisters Candice and Cynthia; grandparents Elijah and Johanna Moyer; and in-laws Eugene and Henrietta Welsh.

WELSH - Denise Louise Welsh, 63, of 3 Oak Gardens, Coal Township. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Paul Eby officiating at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. A viewing will be held in the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Coal Township Municipal Recreation Center, 805 W. Lynn St. #2, Coal Township 17866. To send condolences to the family, visit www.farrowfh.com.