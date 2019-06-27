COAL TOWNSHIP- Dennis L. Erdman III, 30, of 1702 W. Wood St., passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Easton Hospital in Northampton.

He was born in Lewisburg on May 15, 1989, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis and Lisa (Filarski) Erdman.

He worked as a laborer at Osmose, a utility structure company.

Dennis is survived by his father, Dennis Lee Erdman Jr., of Coal Township; his mother, Lisa Marie Erdman, of Coal Township; two sisters, Dezaray Erdman and her fiancé, Keith King, of Elysburg, and Dennay Peeler and her husband, Joseph of California; a brother, Dustin Erdman, of Lewistown; a niece, Brayleigh Peeler; paternal grandmother, Ethel Dinklocker; maternal grandmother, Patricia Filarski; maternal grandfather, Ronald Filarski and his wife, Donna; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

Dennis was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Dennis Erdman Sr.

ERDMAN - Dennis L. Erdman III, 30, of 1702 W. Wood St., Coal Township. A funeral visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Memorial contributions can be made to Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin 17872, to defray the funeral costs. To send condolences to the family, visit www.farrowfh.com.