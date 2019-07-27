SHAMOKIN - Diana A. (Parker) Lentini, 59, of 708 Race St., passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

She was born in Shamokin, April 22, 1960, a daughter of the late Clement and Helen (Godleski) Parker.

Diana was a graduate of Our Lady or Lourdes High School.

She worked as a inmate parole assistant at SCI-Coal Township until her retirement in 2011.

Diana was a member of the Church of the Holy Angels and Mother Cabrini Church.

Her hobbies included spending time with her daughters, watching Hallmark movies, craft fairs, the beach and working at Knoebel's during the summer.

Diana is survived by her two daughters, Chelsea Lentini, of Mount Carmel, and Jayme Lentini, of Mount Carmel; a former husband, James Lentini; two sisters, Susan E. Germick, of Wyoming, and Rose Pisarz and her husband, Peter, of Kulpmont; a brother, Leonard A. Parker and his wife, Jane Marie, of Danville; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in -law, Andrew Germick; two aunts, Clara and Mildred Godleski; and her uncle, Walter Godleski and his wife, Constance.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Marion Heights. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C.J. Lucas, supervisor.