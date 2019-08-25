COAL TOWNSHIP - Diane D. Schell, 74, formerly of Shamokin, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coal Township.

She was born Dec. 23, 1944, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Wallish) Bradley.

Diane was a graduate of the former St. Edward's Grade School and St. Edward's High School in Shamokin.

For 40 years, she was employed at the National Ticket Co. as a machine operator.

Diane was a member of the former St. Edward's Church, now Mother Cabrini Parish.

She cared very much for animals, and enjoyed the company of her Miniature Collies over the years. She also looked forward to traveling to Walt Disney World in Florida.

Survivors include a son, Rob Schell and his wife, Cindy, of Coal Township; two grandchildren, Matthew Schell and his wife, Kristan, of Augustaville, and Kayla Schell, of Shamokin; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Benjamin and Carianna Schell; a sister, Jeanne Neary, of Coal Township; a niece, Lisa Frey, and a nephew, Danny Neary, both of Coal Township.

SCHELL - Diane D. Schell, 74, formerly of Shamokin. There will be no viewing or visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Trevorton Road, with a Franciscan friar from Mother Cabrini Parish presiding. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.