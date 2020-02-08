KULPMONT - Diane R. (Thomas) Rompallo, 59, of Kulpmont, passed away suddenly Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

She was born in Danville, Oct. 15, 1960, a second of five daughters born to Olga (Sorochka) Thomas and the late Robert Thomas, and loving mother of Joey and Kasey Rompallo.

Diane was a 1978 graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School, where she was a cheerleader and member of the band. She continued her music studies at Millersville University and was a graduate of South Eastern Louisiana University where she majored in percussion and music education. She was a member of the university marching band and was a featured recital musician. She was a proud owner of a rare King George Marimba and participated in the 80th anniversary tribute concert to Clair Omar Musser's International Marimba Symphony Orchestra.

Diane played the organ at St. Mary's Church, as well as Our Lady of Mount Carmel, where she also worked with both the youth and adult choirs. Diane taught private piano lessons to children in the area, bringing the joyous sounds of music and touching the lives of so many. She was a music teacher, chorus teacher and band director for the Line Mountain School District. She took several of her classes to Penn State University where they sang the national anthem to open sporting events.

Throughout the years, students were inspired to pursue careers in music because of her. She was loved dearly by all of her students. Diane loved all types of music, but the Beatles were special, and she never missed a Mahoney Brothers concert. Her favorite band, to which she danced whenever they performed, was Looker, as she was engaged to the guitar player, Bret, the love of her life.

She was known for her pork roast and chicken cordon bleu when it was her week for family Sunday dinner, and her bruschetta for every family picnic. She loved her family and her heritage, making Italian wedding soup and writing pysanky eggs. Diane always remembered to share holiday greetings in Russian, and enjoyed visiting with all of her cousins on both sides of the family. The sense of humor she shared with her daughters, telling inside jokes and talking in accents, will continue to make her family laugh.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, Olga, are her devoted daughters, Joey and Kasey Rompallo, both of Kulpmont; her sisters, Sherry Moroz, of Kulpmont, Kathy Schauer, of Mount Carmel, and Michelle Scott, of Bel Air, Maryland; Diane's fiancé, Bret Getty and his children, Cameron and Taylor Getty, all of Marion Heights; she was a beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews, Nichole and Dan Politza, of Elysburg, Kaitlyn McAndrew, of Coal Township, Kyle and Amy Schauer, of Kulpmont, Ryan Moroz, of Kulpmont, and Hayley, Hannah and Brooklynn Scott, all of Bel Air, Maryland; she was a beloved sister-in-law and friend to Thomas Moroz, Kevin Schauer and Chuck Scott; and a loving great-aunt to Penny McAndrew and Eli Politza. She also leaves behind numerous close cousins, aunts, uncles and dear friends, including Larry and Donna Rompallo and their family; and her childhood best friend, Mickey Herr.

Diane was preceded in death by her father, Robert, in 2010; and her sister, Joanne, in 1987.

Diane will be deeply missed by her family, friends and students. Her legacy of music and song will continue to play in the hearts of many.

ROMPALLO - Diane (Thomas) Rompallo, 59, of Kulpmont. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kulpmont. Viewing will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday with a Christian wake service at 8 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C. J. Lucas, supervisor. A memorial scholarship fund has been set up in memory of Diane R. Rompallo. All donations can be sent to Union National Bank, 1 N. Oak St., P.O. Box 367, Mount Carmel 17851-0367. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.