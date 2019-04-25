SHAMOKIN - Dolores C. (Covaleski) Scopelliti, 89, of Race Street, died on April 22, 2019 at Parkhouse Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Royersford.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 1, 1929, a daughter of the late Alexander and Clara (Paczkowski) Covaleski.

She attended the former Coal Township High School, class of 1947. On June 21, 1947 in the former St. Stanislaus Church, she married Andrew J. Scopelliti, who preceded her in death. She was employed for many years by Cluett-Peabody Company and then Shamokin Area School District, until she retired. Dolores was an active member of Mother Cabrini Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Christine (Scopelliti) Shannon and husband John, of King of Prussia; two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Covaleski and Estelle Scopelliti, of Shamokin; a brother-in-law, Ronald Coleman, of Mount Carmel; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Varano and husband Anthony; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Sean P. Shannon; two sisters, Esther Divito, Arlene Coleman; and two brothers, Alexander Covaleski and Dennis Covaleski; in-laws, Joseph and Betty Scopelliti, Orlando and Shirley Scopelliti, Aldo and Mary Scopelliti and Eugene Scopelliti.

SCOPELLITI - Dolores C. (Covaleski) Scopelliti, 89, of Race St., Shamokin. Relatives and friends may pay respects from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Friday morning at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, PA 17872. Mass will commence in the church at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Edward Cemetery, Coal Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mother Cabrini Church at the aforementioned address. Professional arrangements are by the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428.