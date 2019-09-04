PALMYRA - Dolores "Dorothy" D. Vanaskie, 95, of 36 Sherks Church Road, Palmyra, after spending heartfelt days with her children, entered peacefully into eternal rest Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Masonic Village Healthcare Center, Elizabethtown.

She was born Nov. 20, 1923, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Enoch and Helen (Andruzkewicz) Wesolowski.

Dolores was educated at St. Stanislaus and Grant Grade Schools; she also attended Shamokin High School.

On March 2, 1946, she married John A. Vanaskie, who preceded her in death Dec. 8, 2001.

After her father, a coal miner, developed a disabling work-related illness, Dolores left school to work and help care for her youngest sister. She worked at Feudale's grocery, scrubbing floors and did babysitting, laundry and ironing for neighborhood families, in addition to helping to care for her sister. Later, she held several positions in the garment industry and was working for the Arrow Shirt Co. in Elysburg when she retired.

She was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church and Mother Cabrini Parish in Shamokin.

Dolores loved cooking, reading, big-band music and dancing. She and her husband, the late John A. Vanaskie, cut quite a figure on the dance floor.

Although lacking in formal education, she had a lively intelligence and indomitable spirit with limitless strength and energy. Even in later years, she could and did put her children to shame.

Most of all she had a kind heart, gave the best hugs and had a special talent for providing a comforting word to others when needed the most. One could always count on her words of wisdom and her advice to those who were troubled and always included praying the Hail Mary.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was everything to her and she adored spending time with her two sisters, the late Esther Wesolowski and Mary Frances Sopp. A brother, Raymond, died at age 4.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan Marie Vanaskie Ward, of Shamokin, and Mary Lou Osevala and her husband, Ron, of Palmyra; five sons, Michael Vanaskie and his wife, Charlotte, of Tampa, Florida, William Vanaskie and his wife, Karen, of Scottsdale, Arizona, Tom Vanaskie and his wife, Roseanne Ruddy, of Dunmore, John Vanaskie and his wife, Barbara, of Shamokin and Daniel Vanaskie and his wife, Meg, of Stevens.

Dorothy was the beloved MamMam of 23 grandchildren, Amy Miller, Michelle Szekeres, Katie Masters, Steve Vanaskie, AnnMarie Vanaskie Watters, Matt Vanaskie, Chris Vanaskie, James Bumett, John Ward, David Ward, Diane Mulligan, Laura O'Neill, Tom Vanaskie, Taryn Vanaskie, Christopher Rumfelt, Matt Whitman, Jonathan Vanaskie, Nicole Osevala, Michelle Osevala, Tony Osevala, Jenna Roussel, Michael Vanaskie and Maddie Vanaskie. Over her 95 years, she was also blessed with 29 great-grandchildren.

VANASKIE - Dolores "Dorothy" D. Vanaskie, 95, of 36 Sherks Church Road, Palmyra. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin. At 6 p.m., a Christian Vigil service will begin. Relatives and friends wishing to attend the Mass of Christian Burial are asked to meet at Mother Cabrini Church. 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, at 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington. The family will provide flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolores' memory to Mother Cabrini Church.