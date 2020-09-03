1/
Dolores Helwig-Griffith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BLOOMSBURG - Dolores (Karpovitch) Helwig-Griffith, 77, of 240 W. Fourth St., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home with family by her side.

She was born Dec. 21, 1942, in Mount Carmel, the daughter of the late Charles and Martha (Stephens) Karpovitch.

Dolores was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School. She received the Babe Ruth Award for all-around athlete and an award for being the best typist of her class.

Dolores earned her hairdressing teaching license from Empire Beauty School. She worked for 17 years at DuPont as a credit specialist, retiring in 1991. After retirement, she worked as a hairdresser at Fantastic Sam's.

On July 2, 1960, she married her first husband, Willard F. Helwig Jr., who preceded her in death in 1972. On June 22, 1974, in Lancaster, she married John Griffith, who survives.

Dolores is survived by her husband, John Griffith, of Bloomsburg; three sons, Willard "Skeeter" Helwig III and his wife, Sue, of Catawissa, John Griffith, of Bloomsburg, and Gary Griffith and his wife, Sue, of Quarryville; five grandchildren, Tara Vining, Josh Helwig, Katie Poole, Jeremy Hutson and Kelly Sheaffer; a niece, Diane Martin; two nephews, Dave Griffith and Charles E. Karpovitch; and a sister-in-law, Mary Karpovitch.

In addition to her parents and first husband, Dolores was preceded in death by her brother, Charles G. Karpovitch; and a niece, Melissa Karpovitch.

###

HELWIG-GRIFFITH - Dolores (Karpovitch) Helwig-Griffith, 77, of 240 W. Fourth St., Bloomsburg. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Grace UCC Cemetery (Mill Grove), 1 Pension St., Catawissa. Arrangements are in care of the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc - Mount Carmel
27 North Vine Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
570-339-4110
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved