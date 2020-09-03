Dolores Helwig-Griffith

BLOOMSBURG - Dolores (Karpovitch) Helwig-Griffith, 77, of 240 W. Fourth St., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home with family by her side.

She was born Dec. 21, 1942, in Mount Carmel, the daughter of the late Charles and Martha (Stephens) Karpovitch.

Dolores was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School. She received the Babe Ruth Award for all-around athlete and an award for being the best typist of her class.

Dolores earned her hairdressing teaching license from Empire Beauty School. She worked for 17 years at DuPont as a credit specialist, retiring in 1991. After retirement, she worked as a hairdresser at Fantastic Sam's.

On July 2, 1960, she married her first husband, Willard F. Helwig Jr., who preceded her in death in 1972. On June 22, 1974, in Lancaster, she married John Griffith, who survives.

Dolores is survived by her husband, John Griffith, of Bloomsburg; three sons, Willard "Skeeter" Helwig III and his wife, Sue, of Catawissa, John Griffith, of Bloomsburg, and Gary Griffith and his wife, Sue, of Quarryville; five grandchildren, Tara Vining, Josh Helwig, Katie Poole, Jeremy Hutson and Kelly Sheaffer; a niece, Diane Martin; two nephews, Dave Griffith and Charles E. Karpovitch; and a sister-in-law, Mary Karpovitch.

In addition to her parents and first husband, Dolores was preceded in death by her brother, Charles G. Karpovitch; and a niece, Melissa Karpovitch.

###

HELWIG-GRIFFITH - Dolores (Karpovitch) Helwig-Griffith, 77, of 240 W. Fourth St., Bloomsburg. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Grace UCC Cemetery (Mill Grove), 1 Pension St., Catawissa. Arrangements are in care of the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.