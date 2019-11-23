MOUNT CARMEL - Dolores Mary Moyer, 85, of 219 S. Hickory St., passed away Wednesday surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter Joann in Mount Camel.

She was born in Mount Carmel, April 7, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Hannah Sarisky.

She was a 1952 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Prior to her retirement, Dolores had worked in area garment factories.

She was of the Catholic faith.

She was an auxiliary member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7354 in Ashland.

Dolores cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Joann Wallauer and Michelle Cuff, both of Mount Carmel; three grandchildren, Jenna Wallauer, Jamie Wallauer and Michael Cuff; two great-grandchildren, Jax and Jase; a brother, James Sarisky, of Las Vegas; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were a sister, Joan Ziemba; and a brother, Joseph Sarisky.

MOYER - Dolores Mary Moyer, 85, of 219 S. Hickory St., of Mount Carmel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Ashland. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, go to www.stutzfuneralhome.com.