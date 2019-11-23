The News Item

  • "My sympathy and prayers."
    - Jim Lavelle
Service Information
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA
17851
(570)-339-4300
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Ashland., PA
MOUNT CARMEL - Dolores Mary Moyer, 85, of 219 S. Hickory St., passed away Wednesday surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter Joann in Mount Camel.

She was born in Mount Carmel, April 7, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Hannah Sarisky.

She was a 1952 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Prior to her retirement, Dolores had worked in area garment factories.

She was of the Catholic faith.

She was an auxiliary member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7354 in Ashland.

Dolores cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Joann Wallauer and Michelle Cuff, both of Mount Carmel; three grandchildren, Jenna Wallauer, Jamie Wallauer and Michael Cuff; two great-grandchildren, Jax and Jase; a brother, James Sarisky, of Las Vegas; and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were a sister, Joan Ziemba; and a brother, Joseph Sarisky.

Published in The News Item on Nov. 23, 2019
