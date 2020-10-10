1/
Don Yoder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COAL TOWNSHIP - Don A. Yoder, 81, of 809 Center St., Coal Township, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born May 22, 1939, in Ashland, a son of Eugene Yoder and May (Ramsey) Yoder.

He was a graduate of Danville High School, Class of 1958.

Don was married March 23, 1966, in Gowen City, to the former Judith Ann Weikel, who survives.

He was employed in retail as a salesman.

He was of the Protestant faith.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Judith and their son, Eugene, and spouse, Jaime, of Pittsburgh; one brother, Terry Yoder of Albany, New York; three sisters, Nancy Kulbacki, of Shamokin, Mrs. Dale Hine, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Diane Stewart, of Virginia; two granddaughters, Hannah and Marleigh Yoder; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Berger.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved