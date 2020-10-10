COAL TOWNSHIP - Don A. Yoder, 81, of 809 Center St., Coal Township, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born May 22, 1939, in Ashland, a son of Eugene Yoder and May (Ramsey) Yoder.

He was a graduate of Danville High School, Class of 1958.

Don was married March 23, 1966, in Gowen City, to the former Judith Ann Weikel, who survives.

He was employed in retail as a salesman.

He was of the Protestant faith.

He served in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Judith and their son, Eugene, and spouse, Jaime, of Pittsburgh; one brother, Terry Yoder of Albany, New York; three sisters, Nancy Kulbacki, of Shamokin, Mrs. Dale Hine, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Diane Stewart, of Virginia; two granddaughters, Hannah and Marleigh Yoder; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Berger.