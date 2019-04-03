COAL TOWNSHIP - Donald E. Buffington, 82, of 1612 W. Arch St., Coal Township, passed away at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Born in Shamokin on Nov. 3, 1936, he was a son of the late Homer Buffington and Jean Martinchick.

On May 25, 1963, he married the late Dorothy Kelly in St. Stephen's Church, Shamokin.

He served his country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged on June 6, 1957. He stayed active in the reserves for six years following.

Donald worked at Weller's Vending and was co-owner of Dotty's Breakfast and Lunch, Route 61.

"Buffy," as he was lovingly known, always had a good joke or a warm smile to share. He had a great love of music and often was heard plucking away at his guitar, striking up a tune on the piano or his playing his harmonica. He was very clever with repairing things, and enjoyed helping his friends and family if he could. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Donald is survived by his two daughters, Ann Marie Elliott, of Coal Township, and Lisa Ann Startzel and her husband, Rich, of Middleburg; a granddaughter, Ashley Elliott and her fiancé, Mark Strohecker, of Coal Township; brother-in-law, Bernard Kelly and his wife, Patricia, of Kulpmont; two sisters-in-law, Bernadette Barvitskie, of Paxinos, and Roxy Kelly, of Pine Grove; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a niece, Susanne Kelly-Mayton; and two brother-in-laws, Kenneth Kelly and David Barvitskie.

###

BUFFINGTON - Donald E. Buffington, 82, of 1612 W. Arch St., Coal Township. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Rev. Steven Frenier officiating, at Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, aupervisor. Burial will be held in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, following the service. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 to 11 am.. at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.farrowfh.com.