ARISTES - Donald E. Dobson, 74, of 8 Old Road, Aristes, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

He was born in Danville on July 17, 1945, a son of the late Henry and Martha (Miszkiel) Dobson.

He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School and Bloomsburg University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

Donald served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era from 1966-70. He received the National Defense Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal.

He was married in the former St. Peter's Church in Mount Carmel on Sept. 26, 1970, to Lorena (Cole) Dobson who survives.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Ashland and the Aristes Fire Co.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters and a son, Amy Ackerman, and her husband, Eric, of Danville, Don J. Dobson, and his wife, Judy, of Bloomsburg, and Debbi A. Brandau and her husband, Dr. Adrian Brandau, of Sayre; five grandchildren, Emily and Sarah Dobson, Colin Ackerman, and Jamison and Henry Brandau; a brother, Henry Dobson, and his wife, Judy, of Danville; and three nieces and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Donovan Wade Brandau.

###

DOBSON - Donald E. Dobson, 74, of 8 Old Road, Aristes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Ashland, with the Rev. Francis Iroot as celebrant. Interment will follow in Our Mother of Consolation Cemetery in Mount Carmel Township. There will be no viewing. Everyone is invited to the Mass. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mt. Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to a veterans' organization of your choice. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.