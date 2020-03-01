ELYSBURG - Donald E. Dyer, 80, of 356 W. Center St., passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

He was born in Elysburg, Feb. 18, 1940, a son of the late, John L. and Mary M. (Hoffman) Dyer.

He graduated from Ralpho Township High School. Don was a three-sport athlete participating in soccer, basketball and baseball.

On Nov. 26, 1960, he married the love of his life, Sandra C. Metza, in Grace Lutheran Church, Shamokin. They shared 59 years of marriage together.

Donald retired from Geisinger. He worked for 35 years as a funeral director assistant at Farrow Funeral Directors. At the time of his death, he was employed part time for Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service.

Don was a great example of a man living out his faith every day. He was chaplain of the Elysburg Fire Department, chaplain's assistant at Geisinger, volunteer prison ministry at SCI-Coal Township and served as an elder and Sunday school teacher at various churches he attended. For three years he served as fire chief at the Elysburg Fire Department, a life member at the Elysburg Fire Department and a former EMT for Elysburg Ambulance.

Don greatly enjoyed attending athletic contests in which his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated. He especially enjoyed playing golf with his son-in-law and grandsons. His love of sports continued into his 70s when he discovered kayaking with his daughter and son-in-law. Donald was an avid Phillies, Eagles, Flyers and Hershey Bears fan. He was a die-hard Southern Columbia sports fan.

Donald is survived by his wife, Sandra Dyer, of Elysburg; a son, Tim Dyer, of Enola; two daughters, Terri Snyder, of Numidia, and Tammy Coroian and her husband, George, of Elysburg; three grandsons, Nathan Snyder and his wife, Kaitlin, of Numidia, Bryan Snyder and his wife, Tamara, of Elysburg, and Elijah Dyer, of Harrisburg; four granddaughters, Erin Spotts and her husband, DJ, of Overlook, Kaitlyn Tyrie and her husband, Sean, of Lewisburg, Jessica Richard and her husband, Nathan, of Illinois, and Samantha Wolf and her husband, Ryan, of Harrisburg; great-grandsons, Nathan Snyder, Jonah Snyder, Noah Snyder, Carter Spotts, Cole Spotts and Gabriel Richard; great-granddaughters, Caroline Spotts, Isabella Snyder, Reagan Tyrie and Peyton Tyrie; two brothers-in-law, Gary Metza and his wife, Mary, of Schuylkill Haven, and Michael Metza, of Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Bryan Snyder; a father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alex and Shirley Metza; two sisters, Doris Gibbons and her husband, James, and Mary Ann Dyer; and two brothers, Robert Dyer and John Dyer Jr.

DYER - Donald Dyer, 80, of 356 W. Center St., Elysburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Andrew Knisley officiating at the Elysburg Alliance Church, 113 Alpha Ave., Elysburg. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Burial will be held following the service at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.