COAL TOWNSHIP - Donald E. Kistler, 61, of 1546 Tioga St., died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Franklin, April 7, 1959, a son of Mary (Campbell) Kistler and the late Donald F. Kistler. He lived in Franklin and resided in Shamokin since 1980.

He was a graduate of the Rocky Grove High School, Franklin, Class of 1977.

Donald was married to the former Theresa Nolter, on his motorcycle, June 21, 2003, in Shamokin.

Donald was employed with the Department of Corrections as a corrections officer lieutenant, having worked with both the SCI-Retreat and the Coal Township state prison.

Donald was a founding member of the Coal Motor Crue C-MC, a life member of the Brady Fire Co., was a former firefighter and life member and served on the bar committee of the East End Fire Co., Fairview Gun Club, Independence Fire Association, St. Francis Home Association, VFW Bloomsburg Post and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He loved riding his motorcycle, camping and spending time with his family.

Donald is survived by his wife, Theresa, and their children, Christina M. Kistler, of Fort Meyers, Florida, Donald A. Kistler and his fiancee, Leah, of Coal Township, and Danny Williams and his wife, Michelle, of Irish Valley; his mother, Mary (Campbell) Kistler; four grandchildren, Logan T., Nadia, Emersyn and Ameera Williams; two brothers, Tom Kistler and his wife, Kathy, of Franklin, and Mark Kistler, of Seneca; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Donald F. Kistler, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Tommy Williams.

KISTLER - Donald E. Kistler, 61, of 1546 Tioga St., Coal Township. A funeral service will be begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, with the Rev. David Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Gun Club Cemetery, Coal Township. Viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.