SHAMOKIN - Donald Edwin Trego, 80, of Shamokin, devoted husband, father and grandfather, died at 12:27 p.m. Monday, June 24, of complications after a heart attack.

He was born in Shamokin, where he was a lifelong resident, on Aug. 23, 1938, the only son of Claude and Esther (Krebs) Trego.

In January 1965, he married the former Gertrude "Trudy" Snyder, and had three children and five grandchildren.

Don served as school board president for the Shamokin Area School District during the 1980s and was active in the community. He was a production manager at Shroyer Dress Co. in Shamokin and also worked at the Selinsgrove Center.

His hobbies included gardening, having earned a Master Gardener certificate later in life, and amateur radio, where he earned the call sign W3GDK. He was one of a select group of amateur radio enthusiasts who successfully communicated with over 250 countries, and earned honors for his civil service efforts during city flooding in the '70s.

Donald is survived by his wife, Gertrude "Trudy" Snyder; two sons, Mark K. Trego, of Illinois, and Donald A. Trego, of Maryland; a daughter, Karen S. Markey and her husband, Ray E. Jr., of York; two grandsons, Ian J. Markey and Ray A. Markey; three granddaughters, Claire E. Tajiri and her husband, Paul E., Zoe M. Trego and Claudia E. Trego; six brothers-in-law, John Snyder and his wife, Sarah, Charles Snyder and his wife, Cindy, Gregory Snyder and his wife, Jan, William Snyder and his wife, Bari, James Snyder and his wife, Mickey, and Philip Litwak; three sisters-in-law, Christine Kisela and her husband, Joe, Lauren Smith and Amy Findlay and her husband, Thomas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents, Claude and Esther G. (Krebs) Trego, Donald was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Larry V. and Gertrude T. Snyder; a brother-in-law, Randall Smith; and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Litwak and Lucille Doolittle.

TREGO - Donald Edwin Trego, 80, of Elm Road, Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at noon Friday at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shamokin, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, www.themmrf.org, and Geisinger Health Foundation, at www.geisinger.org/about-geisinger/geisinger-foundation/make-a-gift. To send condolences to the family go to www.farrowfh.com.