SHAMOKIN - Donald Harry Siddle, 94, of 140 E. Dewart St., passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.

He was born in Trevorton, April 29, 1926, a son of the late Jacob and Freida Siddle.

Donald left Line Mountain High School to enter the U.S. Navy. He fought in the Pacific during World War II and was in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrendered.

On May 7, 1949, Donald married Grace Marlene Parsons, in Trevorton. Together they cared for more than 180 foster children.

He worked at Bell Telephone.

He was an active member of Zion United Methodist Church. He held several different offices and taught Sunday school.

Donald was also a member of the American Legion, Shamokin Lodge 255, Shamokin Rotary Arch, Shamokin Commandery, a past president of the Knights Templar and he was a treasurer for the Forest Hills Fire Co.

Donald is survived by two sons, Daniel Siddle, of Shamokin, and David Wetzel and his wife, Melissa, of Schuylkill Haven; a daughter-in-law, Judy Siddle; a granddaughter, Annaleigh Grace Wetzel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, Donald was preceded in death by a son, Donny Siddle; a daughter-in-law, Mary Siddle; two brothers, Jacob Siddle and Robert Siddle; and a sister, Mildred Siddle.

