SAN ANTONIO, Texas - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Donald John Fegley, 74, DDS, Lt. Col. USAF (Retired) Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.

Donald was born in Shamokin, March 22, 1946, a son of the late Wilbur H. and Lahoma (Dent) Fegley.

He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1964. Immediately after graduation, Don joined the U.S. Air Force as an airman basic. He was assigned his first duty as a dental technician and was stationed at Westover AFB in Massachusetts.

There he met A1C Faye Thery, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and they married in Shamokin, Sept. 2, 1967. His next assignment was at Elmendorf AFB, Alaska, followed by a special enlisted assignment to the Air Force Academy Dental Clinic.

In 1971, he was accepted to the newly formed program at Sheppard AFB, Texas, as an expanded duties dental technician. He was selected to remain after graduation to be on staff in this program and received the rank of technical sergeant.

In 1976, he was awarded a Health Professions Scholarship and started dental school at the School of Health Care Sciences, in San Antonio, Texas. Upon graduation, Dr. Don received a general practice residency at Langley AFB, Virginia, with a follow-up assignment to the United Kingdom, where he was the officer in charge of the dental clinic at RAF Croughton.

During 1984-87, he was in an oral and maxillofacial surgery residency program at Wilford Hall Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas, with a follow-up assignment to Vandenberg AFB, California, as chief of the Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Department.

Lt. Col. Don Fegley retired in October 1995, in a side-by-side retirement ceremony with his wife, Dr. Faye Fegley DDS, Lt. Col. USAF.

While stationed in California, Don had the time and opportunity to use his love of music and sing in a barbershop chorus. When he retired to San Antonio, he continued with barbershop singing. He had a life goal to sing competitive barbershop on the international stage, which he accomplished by singing with the Heart of Texas Chorus. The Friends in Harmony Chorus was his final singing family.

Don was a man that put music to the lyrics of his life. He was known for his infectious smile and the twinkle in his eyes. His quick wit and ability to improvise brought a smile to everyone around him. He loved his country and was thankful every day for the freedom and opportunities it afforded him. Family, friends and mentors were important to him.

He tried to "pay it forward" in both his professional and personal interactions.

Dr. Don is survived by his wife, Dr. Faye Fegley, of San Antonio, Texas; a sister, Sandra Thomas (Robert), of Danville; a brother, Kenneth (Denise), of Elysburg; sisters-in-law, Janet Hellerstadt (John), of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Marilee Larkin, of New Brighton, Minnesota, Nancy Gollaher (Brad), of Draper, Utah, and Karen Carlson (Eric), of New Brighton, Minnesota; brothers-in-law, Steven Thery (Barbara), of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and Ronald Thery (Barbara Pappenfus), of St. Paul, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Biddinger and Marlene Rothermel; and a brother, Wilbur Fegley.

FEGLEY - Dr. Donald John Fegley, 74, DDS, Lt. Col. USAF (Retired), of San Antonio, Texas, and formerly of Shamokin. Due to the COVID-19 situation, there is no public memorial planned. The family asks that individuals or groups that knew Don gather with their personal thoughts and share a memory, laughter and song in his memory or, if they choose to, make a donation in his memory to the Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia 19123. He did have a last request to have the Sterling Quartet sing for him a few days before his passing. Songs and stories surrounded him and it was his "living memorial" where he was able to offer a rebuttal to any of the stories they shared, which he enjoyed. Don died peacefully in Faye's arms as God took him into His heavenly home.