PAXINOS - Donald L. Reed, 85, of Paxinos, went home to be with the Lord with family by his side, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Born in Shamokin in 1934 to the late Charles "Kidder" and Sarah Reed, he was a veteran o the United States Air Force and a devoted follower or Christ.

Jan. 30, 2020 would have marked 60 years of marriage to his true love, the late RoseAnn Reed. He is survived by his son, Donald R. Reed and his wife, Debra or Newtown Square; his daughter, caretaker and best friend, Sharon Young and her husband, Jake of Danville; his son, Keith Reed of West Chester; two granddaughters, Marah Young of Shavertown and Hunter Rose Young of Danville; two sisters, Nancy Konjura and her husband, Andy, of Danville and Betty Jane Martin and her husband, Keith of Shamokin Twp. His is also survived by four nephews and two nieces.

A man of quiet faith and devotion, Donald loved his family and his God and served them devoutly during his time upon this Earth. The family will miss him but take peace in knowing they were better for having him.

REED - Donald L. Reed, 85, of 168 Shamrock Road, Paxinos – Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Bonnie Alleman, officiating, in the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Creamation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor. Burial will be held following the service at Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service in the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to , Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY, 10163-4777 or online at MichaelJFox.org. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.farrowfh.com