BERN TOWNSHIP - Donald L. "Ducky" Yeager, 79, of Bern Township, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, after a courageous six-week battle with cancer.

He was the loving husband of Judith L. (Reeser) Yeager. They were married April 13, 1963, and celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Donald was born in Shamokin, a son of the late Norman D. and Caroline L. (Dietz) Yeager.

He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1959, then graduated from Williamsport Technical Institute as an architectural design draftsman and finally graduated from Lincoln Tech in industrial management.

He was a member of Mohrsville Church of the Brethren.

Donald was employed by Carpenter Technology Corp. as a design draftsman, later becoming a facilities engineer, working for 33 years before retiring in 1999.

Donald was a charter member of the Berks County Fly Tires, served as a mentor for Big Brothers of America for 10 years, and also served as a Scout leader. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and always loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a son, Donald L. Yeager Jr., of Leesport; a daughter, Jennie L. (Yeager) Brunner, wife of Jeffrey L., of Leesport; three grandchildren, Shelby L. Peters, of Hellertown, Brett M. Brunner, of Leesport, and Jarred J.B. Brunner, of Roxborough. He is also survived by two brothers, David Yeager, of Mount Carmel, and Barry Yeager, of Shamokin.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Joanann (Yeager) Capps, Mae (Yeager) Smink, Norman Yeager and Robert Yeager.

###

YEAGER - A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, 1542 Shoey Road, Mohrsville 19541. Burial will follow in Viewpoint Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be sent to Mohrsville Church of the Brethren, at the above address, in memory of Donald. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, go to www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.