BERN TOWNSHIP - Donald L. "Ducky" Yeager, 79, of Bern Township, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, after a courageous six-week battle with cancer.

He was the loving husband of Judith L. (Reeser) Yeager. They were married April 13, 1963, and celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Donald was born in Shamokin, the son of the late Norman D. and Caroline L. (Dietz) Yeager.

He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1959, then graduated from Williamsport Technical Institute as an architectural design draftsman and finally graduated from Lincoln Tech in industrial management.

He was a member of Mohrsville Church of the Brethren.

Donald was employed by Carpenter Technology Corp. as a design draftsman, later becoming a facilities engineer, working for 33 years and retiring in 1999.

Donald was a charter member of the Berks County Fly Tyres, served as a mentor for Big Brothers of America for 10 years and also served as a Scout leader. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and always loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Donald L. Yeager Jr., of Leesport; a daughter, Jennie L. (Yeager) Brunner, and her husband, Jeffrey L., of Leesport; three grandchildren, Shelby L. Peters, of Hellertown, Brett M. Brunner, of Leesport, and Jarred J.B. Brunner, of Roxborough. He is also survived by two brothers, David Yeager, of Mount Carmel, and Barry Yeager, of Shamokin.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Joanann (Yeager) Capps, Mae (Yeager) Neidig, Norman Yeager and Robert Yeager.