Donald Lamar Sobotor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAMOKIN - Donald Lamar Sobotor, 64, of 533 S. Market St., passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence, after being stricken ill suddenly.

He was born Aug. 1, 1955, in Shamokin, a son of the late Herbert and Jean (Zimmerman) Sobotor. He was a lifelong Shamokin resident.

Donald was a 1973 graduate of Shamokin Area High School.

He was a building contractor, employed by the Northumberland County Housing Authority.

Donald was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include a sister, Sally Sobotor, of Shamokin; a maternal aunt, June Fitzgerald, of Newark, Delaware; and several cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, his twin, David Sobotor, and Herbert Sobotor Jr.; paternal grandparents, Charles and Pauline Sobotor; and maternal grandparents, Henry and Ruth Zimmerman.

SOBOTOR - Donald Lamar Sobotor, 64, of 533 S. Market St., Shamokin. There will be no viewing or visitation. Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved