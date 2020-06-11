SHAMOKIN - Donald Lamar Sobotor, 64, of 533 S. Market St., passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence, after being stricken ill suddenly.

He was born Aug. 1, 1955, in Shamokin, a son of the late Herbert and Jean (Zimmerman) Sobotor. He was a lifelong Shamokin resident.

Donald was a 1973 graduate of Shamokin Area High School.

He was a building contractor, employed by the Northumberland County Housing Authority.

Donald was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include a sister, Sally Sobotor, of Shamokin; a maternal aunt, June Fitzgerald, of Newark, Delaware; and several cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, his twin, David Sobotor, and Herbert Sobotor Jr.; paternal grandparents, Charles and Pauline Sobotor; and maternal grandparents, Henry and Ruth Zimmerman.

SOBOTOR - Donald Lamar Sobotor, 64, of 533 S. Market St., Shamokin. There will be no viewing or visitation. Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. The Stephen A. Chowka Funeral Home, 114 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.