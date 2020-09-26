COAL TOWNSHIP - Donald Thomas Moroskie, 80, formerly of 1220 W. Walnut St., passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Donald was born in Shamokin, March 2, 1940, a son of the late Donald S. Moroskie and Frieda E. (Pensyl) Moroskie Schlegel.

Donald was a graduate of Coal Township High School and worked for Clark's Poultry and various other jobs.

On June 26, 1971, he married Martha (Gilbert), of Ringtown, who survives.

Donald volunteered his time to local sports at an early age, helping form the Edgewood Demons Athletic Association. He later served as an umpire for Little League Baseball for many years as well as an assistant basketball coach for the Shamokin Area basketball team.

Donald, affectionately known as "Sniffers" to his family and friends, enjoyed dancing and listening to polka music. He could be seen at every Shamokin football and basketball game, cheering the Indians to victory. He was an avid follower of all Philadelphia sports teams and enjoyed taking trips with family and friends to see the Reading Phillies.

Donald is survived by his wife, Martha; a brother, Kenneth Moroskie, and his wife, Carol, of Coal Township; loving nieces and nephews and their families, Melinda Miller, of Elysburg, Kenneth Moroskie Jr., of Colorado Springs, Barry Moroskie, of Sunbury, Heather Williams, of Paxinos, Larissa Korbich, of Holland, and Brian Moroskie, of Coal Township.

In addition to his parents, Donald and Freida, he was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Moroskie.

Among those who knew "Sniffers" best, he is remembered for his love and knowledge of sports and willingness to help out anyway he could. We're going to miss hearing "How 'bout those Phillies?" every time he walked in the room.

MOROSKIE - Donald Thomas Moroskie, 80, formally of 1220 W. Walnut St., Coal Township. A religious funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 9, at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. The Rev. Karyn Fisher, pastor of St. John United Methodist Church, will preside. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Burial of his cremains will follow the service at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. To send condolences or share a memory, sign the guestbook at www.jameskelleyfh.com.