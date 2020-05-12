PAXINOS - Donald "Ski" Trelinski, 80, of Paxinos, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with his wife by his side.He was born Feb. 5, 1940, a son of the late Alphonse and Leona (Orzech) Trelinski. He was raised on his family's farm in Paxinos.Donald attended school in Shamokin.Anxious to see life outside the farm, Donald enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1958. After serving honorably as a combat engineer, he returned to Paxinos in 1962.He met and married Shirley Rebar in 1963. They celebrated 57 years together.Continuing his penchant for travel, Donald became an over-the-road driver. He drove semi-trucks for several companies, including Branch Motor Express, ultimately retiring from Ritz Craft Corp. During his retirement, he and his wife, Shirley, traveled the world to many exotic countries.Donald was loved and respected by all who he met. He loved being with his family, telling stories of his adventures in the Marines, cracking himself up over funny stuff that happened during his life and just sharing his life lessons with anyone who needed him.He carried the Marine Corps in his soul throughout his life. Once a Marine, always a Marine.In addition to his wife, Shirley, Donald is survived by his son, Donald F. Trelinski and his wife, Barbara, of Paxinos; a daughter, Tracey Trelinski Woodley and her husband, Robert, of Williamsport; his grandchildren include, Kortni and Ryan Womer, Nathan Smink, Jared Trelinski and Rachael Trelinski; a great-grandchild, Christopher Austin; brothers and sisters, Joan Stellmach, of Stonington, Ester Lucas and her husband, Frank, of Catawissa, Marie Walters and her husband, Leon, of New Cumberland; Robert and his wife, Rose, of Paxinos, and David and his wife, Patricia, of Paxinos; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by brothers William Trelinski, Winfield, and Alphonse Jr., who died in infancy; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Stellmach.TRELINKSKI - Donald "Ski" Trelinski, 80, of Paxinos. In lieu of flowers, donate to your local animal shelter. Arrangements are by the Olley-GOtlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.



