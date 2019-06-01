COAL TOWNSHIP - Donald W. Kearney Sr., 72, of 2050 Trevorton Road, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Mountain View: A Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was in Paxinos Saturday, Nov. 23, 1946, a son of the late Robert and Bertha (Reed) Ammerman.

He was a 1965 graduate of Shamokin Area High School, the last graduating class of the Greyhounds.

Donald enjoyed spending time with his family.

Donald is survived by two sons, Brison Kearney and his wife, Lena, of Warren, and Donald Kearney Jr., of Shamokin; three daughters, Tracy Heath and her husband, Jeff, of Coal Township, Michelle Kearney, of Shamokin, and Jenniemay Zimmerman and her husband, Richard, of Coal Township; and several grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

####

KEARNEY - Donald W. Kearney Sr., 72, of Coal Township. Funeral services will be held 5 p.m. Friday at Farrow–C. J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor, 240 West Chestnut Street, Shamokin, with the Rev. Julian Milewski officiating. Viewing will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Monday in Kulpmont Protestant Cemetery, Kulpmont. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.