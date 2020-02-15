KULPMONT - Donna L. Ginck, 72, of Kulpmont, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born April 10, 1947, a daughter of Margaret and Donald Jenkyn.

She graduated from Shamokin High School in 1965, and went on to marry Benjamin Ginck. They had three children together, Jeff, Jason and Eric.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Shamokin.

She worked at Paper Magic, in Elysburg, and was a bartender at the Rescue Fire Co., in Shamokin.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jayce, Skylar, Stephen, Peyten, Madisen, Hayden, Carringten, Ben and Brad.

No funeral services have been announced.