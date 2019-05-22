DANVILLE - Donna M. Reed, 78, of Danville, passed away Monday, May 21, 2019, at her residence in Danville.

She was born July 26, 1940, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Donald and Eveline Ghezzi Conrad.

She attended Shamokin High School.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Kenneth J. Reed. They were married on Dec. 19, 1957.

Donna was a caring, thoughtful and dedicated homemaker her entire life.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville. She was also a member of Midway Lanes Bowling League for several years.

Donna thoroughly enjoyed walking outside and also enjoyed mall walking. One of her greatest past times was visiting and walking Knoebels Amusement Park where she was very well known by many. For more than 10 years, Donna also enjoyed traveling with her husband to Florida for two months with their camper.

Donna's life was centered around home and her family, including her grandchildren, whom she adored.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Valerie Morton and her husband, Scott, of Outer Banks, North Carolina, and Kimberly Braadt and her husband, Christopher, of New Tripoli; three grandchildren, Olivia and Aiden Braadt, of New Tripoli, and Curt Morton, of Chantilly, Virginia.

REED - Donna M. Reed, 78, of Danville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a prayer service to be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Visneski Funeral Home, 42 W. Mahoning St, Danville, presided by the Rev. James E. Lease. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial Contributions may be made to The at . Arrangements are under the direction of the Visneski Funeral Home, 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville, PA 17821. Go to www.visneski.com.