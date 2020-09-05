1/
Donna M. Yordy
SHAMOKIN - Donna M. Yordy, 64, of Irish Valley, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, after being stricken unexpectedly at her home.

She was born in Little Creek Naval Base, Virginia, Aug. 20, 1956, a daughter of the late Joseph Yeager and mother, Eleanore Lewullis, from Girardville.

Donna graduated from Shikellamy High School, in 1974, and worked for many years at mother's shop, "Old Colony," in Sunbury.

On May 18, 1980, in Irish Valley Methodist Church, she was married to her soul mate and best friend, Daniel W. Yordy, of Irish Valley. The couple just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

Donna's artistic talents came so natural to her as she enjoyed making penny rugs, braided wool rugs and her paintings. She had the most beautiful orchid garden ever seen. She had a green thumb and enjoyed all types of gardening.

Above all, Donna enjoyed spending time at home on her farm. She was a terrific wife, homemaker and mother to her Golden Retrievers. Over the years, Donna raised five - Lucy, Goldie, her beloved Max, Penny and Winston.

In addition to her loving husband, Donna is survived by her mother, Eleanor Charles, of Irish Valley; two sisters, Lisa and her husband, Dr. Lee Ciccarelli, of Williamsport, and Nancy Yeager, of Sunbury; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sherri and Frank Rodriguez. of Irish Valley; and many nieces and nephews.

YORDY - Donna M. Yordy, 64, of Irish Valley. Burial will be private at the family's convenience. Arrangements by Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.



Published in The News Item on Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home
395 State St
Sunbury, PA 17801
(570) 286-5655
