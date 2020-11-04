1/
Donna Marie (Cherapan) Stephenson
GLEN SAINT MARY, Fla. - Donna Marie (Cherapan) Stephenson, 67, of Glen St. Mary, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

Donna was born in Ashland, May 7, 1953, to the late Peter and Mary (Krolick) Cherapan.

She attended North Schuylkill High School, in Ashland.

In April 1971, she married William J. Stephenson III at the A.B.V.M Ukrainian Catholic Church in Centralia.

Donna lived in Largo, Florida, for 28 years before relocating to Glen Saint Mary in 2017, after her retirement as an accounting specialist for the Pinellas County tax collector.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Centralia/Wilburton and St. Mary's Catholic Church, Macclenny, Florida.

She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed being outdoors fishing, watching birds and feeding her bunnies. She also enjoyed traveling and playing Candy Crush.

Donna is survived by her loving husband, William; her two sons, William John "Bill" Stephenson IV (Suzanne), of Boca Raton, Florida, and Michael Stephenson (Loretta), of Wesley Chapel, Florida, a sister, Tina Eisenhart (Charlie), of Mount Carmel; and four grandchildren, Sydney, William V, Ava and Hayden Stephenson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandmother, Estelle Andrada "Nana."

STEPHENSON - Donna Marie (Cherapan) Stephenson, 67, of Glen Saint Mary, Florida. A funeral service to honor the life of Donna was held Oct. 31 at the Chapel of Guerry Funeral Home, Macclenny, Florida, with the Rev. Richard Rasch, of St. Mary's Catholic Church, officiating.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Guerry Funeral Homes - Macclenny
420 East Macclenny Ave
Macclenny, FL 32063
904-259-2211
