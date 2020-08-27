MOUNT CARMEL - Donna Owens, 68, of Fountain Springs, and formerly of Ashland, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Mount Carmel Nursing Center.

She was born in Danville, June 9, 1952, a daughter of the late Merle and Caroline (Hornberger) Slotterback.

She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School, Class of 1969.

After graduation, she was employed at the former Yankee Plastics Co., of Ringtown, and lastly for Tri-State Envelope Corp., of Ashland, retiring in 2014, after 35 years of service.

Donna was a member of the former St. Mauritius Roman Catholic Church, now St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish, Ashland.

She was a social member of V.F.W. Post No. 7654, Ashland, and a social member of the Clover Hose Co., Mount Carmel. Her love was playing bingo, casinos and scratch-off lottery tickets.

She is survived by her husband, William "Rocky" Owens, to whom she was married for 32 years; a brother, Lear Slotterback and his wife, Barbara, of Cogan Station; a sister-in-law, Carol Stofko and her husband, Joseph, of Locust Valley; a sister-in-law, Nancy J. Eisenhuth, of Baltimore; a sister-in-law, Karen Owens, of Barnesville; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, John T. McDonald Jr.; three sisters, Nancy Mills, Jane Poplaski and June Shutt; and two brothers, Merle and William Slotterback.

OWENS - Donna Owens, 68, of Fountain Springs, and formerly of Ashland. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at St. Joseph's Cemetery, in Fountain Springs, with the Rev. Francis Iroot, parochial vicar of St. Charles Borromeo Parish officiating. A calling time will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hillside S.P.C.A., Hillside Road, Pottsville 17901. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Go to www.Fritzfuneralhome.com.