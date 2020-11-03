TREVORTON - Donna S. Kurtz, 52, of Trevorton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her son and daughter-in-law's home, surrounded by her loving family. Over the last year, Donna fought hard to overcome her illness with such strength and courage. She never stopped fighting.

Donna was born in Lebanon, April 25, 1968, a daughter of the late James Conlow and Helen (Brown) Hower.

Donna decided to go to college later in life, and graduated from McCann School of Business, in 2015, with a degree as a medical assistant. This was one of her proudest accomplishments.

Donna was such a hard worker. She actually loved to work, mainly because she was so passionate about what she did for a living. Donna worked as a medical assistant, helping individuals with mental health disorders and addiction recovery. Anyone who knew Donna knew she loved to help people. Donna was such a role model to her children, showing them the true value of hard work.

Donna loved to laugh, dance, sing, spend time with family and friends, her fur babies, travel to Disney World, go to the beach, all things Halloween and Dunkin' Donuts iced coffee. If it were up to her, it'd be summer time all year long. She loved to swim.

Donna truly loved her family. Nothing made her happier than when everyone was together. In the words of Donna, "Family Strong Forever!" Donna adored her friendship with her dearest friend, Dr. Jacinta Wood; the time they shared together meant so much to her.

Donna is survived by a son, Robert Kirby and his wife, Mary Kate, of Trevorton; three daughters, Ashley Kirby, of Shamokin, Lillian Wiest and her husband, Dustin, of Millersburg, and Dana Kurtz and her fiancé, Cody Pottiger, of Halifax; a stepson, Wylin Yeager, of Shamokin; a stepdaughter, Nika Yeager, of Shamokin; her stepfather, Robert Hower, of Lebanon; eight grandchildren, Desiree, Mikayla, Wyatt, Liam, Daymian, Audrey, Alivia, Hayden and Josiah; four sisters, Bobbie Jo Geesey and her husband, Dan, of Lebanon, Cindy Wheary, of Elysburg, Ann Conlow, of Lebanon, and Charlotte Rittle, of Lebanon; two brothers, Barry Hower and his wife, Michelle, of Lebanon, and Brian Conlow, of Mount Joy; several nieces and nephews; and three fur babies, Champ, Whiz and Buttercup.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, James Conlow, and mother, Helen (Brown) Hower.

"I hope you're dancing in the sky

And I hope you're singing in the angel's choir

And I hope the angels know what they have

I'll bet it's so nice up in heaven since you arrived" - We love you, Momma!

KURTZ - Donna S. Kurtz, 52, of Trevorton. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township, with the Rev. David Butler, pastor of Bethel Union Chapel, officiating. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service Thursday. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed. At Donna's direction, her cremains will be scattered at the New Jersey shore. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Herren Project, P.O. Box 131, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or www.herrenproject.org. The mission of the Herren Project is to support, inspire and empower those affected by substance use disorder. To send condolences or share a memory, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.