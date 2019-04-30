COAL TOWNSHIP - Donna Sewalk, 67, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was a life long resident of Coal Township.

Born in Shamokin on Sept. 29, 1951, she was a daughter of Edward and Anne (Konopski) Roble.

She attended Shamokin Area High School and Empire Beauty School.

On Aug. 21, 1971, she married the love of her life, Joseph T. Sewalk Jr., who preceded her in death in 2015.

Donna worked as hair stylist and was a member of Our Lady of Hope Church.

Survivors include her son, Michael J. Sewalk and his wife, Lesley; two daughters, Amy L. Troy and her husband, Kevin, and Linsey M. Ciccocioppo and her husband, Joseph; two grandchildren, Lauren and Logan Sewalk; sister-in-law, Linda Roble; two nieces, Tiffany Bilda and her husband, Joseph, and Ashley Carnuccio and her husband, Brian; in addition to great-nieces, great-nephews and many cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Roble.

SEWALK - Donna Sewalk, 67, of Coal Township. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, in Our Lady of Hope Church, 863 West Chestnut St., Coal Township, with the Rev. Steven Frenier, officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service in the church from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Northumberland Memorial Park. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc., 27 North Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.