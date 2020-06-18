ATLAS - Dora DiFrancesco, 93, of 224 W. Saylor St., passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her residence with family by her side.

Born in Atlas on March 4, 1927, Dolarice (Dora) was the daughter of the late Benedict & Anna (Rossi) DiFrancesco.

She was a 1945 graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School. She worked as a secretary at Mount Carmel Area School District for many years.

Dora was a life long resident of Atlas. She was a member of Divine Redeemer Church and was also an active member of the former St. Paul's Chapel in Atlas. Dora served on numerous committees and participated in many church activities. She cared for many family members including her parents, brothers, sisters, and many others.

She enjoyed playing card games and Scrabble. Dora graciously hosted many family gatherings at the homestead.

Dora is survived by her two twin sisters, Joan DiFrancesco, of Atlas, and Jean Stellar, of Kulpmont; two brothers, Joseph DiFrancesco and wife, Nancy, of Mount Carmel, and Benedict DiFrancesco and wife, Denise, of Newtown Square; a brother-in-law, Russell Federico, of Massachusettes; three sisters-in-law, Carmella DiFrancesco, of Ohio, Rose DiFrancesco, of Mount Carmel, and Ann DiFrancesco, of Royersford; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dora was preceded in death by four sisters, Domenica Federico, Lena Wynne and husband Martin, Julie Pitello and husband Bob, and Mary J. Stellar (twin to Anthony) and husband Bernard; three brothers, Emiddio DiFrancesco, Anthony "Bronx" DiFrancesco (twin to Mary), and Richard DiFrancesco; and a brother-in-law, John Stellar.

DIFRANCESCO - Dora DiFrancesco, 93, of 224 W. Saylor St., Atlas. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Divine Redeemer Church at 300 West Ave., Mount Carmel 17851 with Father Ryan Fischer officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 9 to 11:45 a.m. with transferal prayers at 11 a.m. in the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.