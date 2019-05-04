CATAWISSA - Doreen Celia (Grimwood) Stine, 81, of Catawissa, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded in love by her entire family.

Doreen was born June 25, 1937, in Liverpool, England, a daughter of the late John Grimwood and Grace (Tegerdine) Shelton.

On Dec. 27, 1954, she married Earl Stine. They were married 43 years at the time of his death in 1998, and had four sons.

She retired from Cole's Hardware in Catawissa in 2000, when they closed. Most recently, she enjoyed working at Knoebels where so many of her family also worked. She enjoyed reading, flowers, her pets and most of all, spending time with her family.

Doreen is survived by four hardworking sons Derek Stine and his wife, JoAnn, of Catawissa, Michael Stine, of Catawissa, John Stine and his wife, Andrea, of Danville, and Daniel Stine and his wife, Diane, of Sunbury. She is also survived by her pride and joy, 11 grandchildren, Christopher, Amanda, Jennifer, Cody, Aubrie, Chloe Harris and her husband, Matthew, Nicholas, Brittany Grybos and her husband, Jonathan, Austin Broscious and his wife, Kayla, Logan and Brooke Stine. She also has two beautiful great-grandchildren, Ava Leigh Grybos and Ashton Carter Stine; a brother, Derek Grimwood, of England; several brother and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her cat Gingersnap and her best buddy, her dog, Merlin.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Aspyn Grace Stine; and two brothers, Ronald and Kenneth Grimwood, in infancy.

STINE - Doreen Celia (Grimwood) Stine, 81, of Catawissa. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Allen R. Horne Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 193 McIntyre Road, Catawissa. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doreen's memory may be sent to: Animal Resource Center, P.O. Box 439, Bloomsburg, PA 17815. Family and friends may send online condolences to allenrhornefuneralhome.com. The Allen R. Horne Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Catawissa is handling arrangements.