COAL TOWNSHIP - Doris C. "Dot" Snyder, 99, of Trevorton Road, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Shamokin, June 11, 1920, a daughter of the late Adam T. and Emma R. (McNealy-Nokes) Ressler.

Doris was married March 14, 1937, in Hagerstown, Maryland, to Alvin M. "Yule" Snyder, who preceded her in death Feb. 3, 2003.

Doris was a life long resident of the Trevorton Road. She was a homemaker.

She was a lifelong active member of The Zion United Methodist Church, Trevorton Road, a member of the Regina Rebekah Lodge 230 and the Trevorton Road Women's Club.

Her greatest love was her family, church and flower gardening.

She is survived by three sons, Paul Snyder, of Dornsife, Gary Snyder, of Trevorton, and Jeffery Snyder, of Springfield; four daughters, Jackie Fahringer, of Danville, Dottie Fenstermacher, of Phoenixville, Marcia Snyder, of Elysburg, and Nancy Kind, of Sunbury; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons in infancy, Samuel Alvin Snyder and Richard Elwood Snyder; a grandson, James William Tyler III; and sisters and brothers.

SNYDER - Doris C. "Dot" Snyder, 99, of Trevorton Road, Coal Township. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, with Rev. Misty Fuller officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park Cemetery, Stonington. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Doris's memory Zion United Methodist Church, 1367 Trevorton Road, Coal Township 17866.