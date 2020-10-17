Doris Cooper

Doris C. (Callenberger) Cooper, 89, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

She was born Sept. 1, 1931, in McEwensville.

She attended Harrisburg Hospital School of Nursing and began working in the operating room at the hospital, where she met her husband, Dr. Joseph H. Cooper.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, of 55 years, and her brother, Robert C. Callenberger.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Hitchens (Bob); son, John of St. Louis, Missouri; daughters, Pamela Reimund (Dan), of Wilmington, Delaware, and Patricia Cooper, of Havertown; six grandchildren, Matthew, Paul, Rachel, Dana, Devin and Laura; nephew, Scott; and niece, Leah.

Doris is remembered for her deep love for her family and faith in her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Her house of worship for many years was Church of the Savior in Wayne.

She loved her sports, especially the Phillies, and never went a day without her Wawa coffee and afternoon potato chips.

The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by her caregiver, Krystyna, and Main Line Health Homecare and Hospice.

###

COOPER - Doris C. (Callenberger) Cooper, 89. There will be a private celebration of life service at the Glenwood Memorial Gardens in Broomall for the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at frankvideonfuneralhome@verizon.net. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Tribute Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.