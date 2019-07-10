COAL TOWNSHIP - Doris Minker, 96, of 1630 W. Lynn St., passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Genesis Center in La Plata, Maryland.

She was born in Harrisburg Jan. 15, 1923, a daughter of the late Samuel and Rose (Aaronson) Yaffee.

Earlier in life, Doris was employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

She was married Jan. 8, 1950, at Kesher Israel Synagogue in Harrisburg by Rabbi David L. Silver to Arnold Minker, who preceded her in death in 1985.

She was a member of the former Ben-Israel Synagogue in Shamokin.

Surviving are one daughter, Shirley Rosenzweig and her husband Edwin, of La Plata, Maryland; a son, Stephen Minker and his significant other, Terry Scicchitano, of Coal Township; six grandchildren, Heather Cohen and her husband, Bradley, Seth Rosenzweig, Allison, Rebecca and Alexander Yaffe; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jeanette Saft of Reading.

MINKER - Doris Minker, 96 of 1630 W. Lynn St., Coal Township. Religious services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, with the Rabbi Nina Mandel officiating. Burial will be at the Oheb Zedeck Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or to , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. To leave a condolence for the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.