WILLIAMSPORT - Doris R. Horne, 93, of Williamsport, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Williamsport Home.

She was born June 23, 1926, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late William and Ruth Spatzer Boden.

Doris was a 1944 graduate of Shamokin-Coal Township High School.

She was a member of New Covenant United Church of Christ and the Newberry Lioness.

Doris was active in her children's lives. She attended all of their sporting events and was a member of the PTA.

Doris was an avid reader, having read over 2,000 books, and she enjoyed dancing, butterflies and angels.

Doris is survived by her husband of 71 years, Russel J. Horne; children, Lonny J. Horne (Shelby Mulberger), of Trout Run, Tracy V. Horne (Karen), of Linden, and Darri R. Bailey (David), of Trout Run; six grandchildren, Kevin, Ryan and Meagan Horne, Tristin Bailey, Robbie (Jen) and Erica Mulberger (David Bohanick); a great-grandson, Carter Bohanick; and a great-granddaughter, Riley Mulberger.

She was preceded in death by a son, Randy W. Horne, and three sisters, Grace Labowski, Fay Richie and Joan Schaffer.

###

HORNE - Doris R. Horne, 93, of Williamsport. A funeral service to honor the life of Doris will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Covenant United Church of Christ, 202 E. Third St., with her pastor, Rev. Brad Walmer, officiating. There will be a viewing at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Montoursville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris' name may be made to New Covenant United Church of Christ, 202 E. Third St., Williamsport 17701. Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. www.SandersMortuary.com.