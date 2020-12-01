SHAMOKIN - Dorothy A. Duncheskie, 87, of Shamokin, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

She was born Aug. 20, 1933, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Paul and Lucy (Mita) Paluch.

Dorothy was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin area.

She attended Shamokin High School.

Dorothy was married Sept. 12, 1953, in St. Stanislaus Church, Shamokin, to Alphonse J. Duncheskie, who preceded her in death April 23, 2010.

Dorothy was employed as a sewing machine operator for Franklin Frocks, The Arrow Shirt Factory and Springfield Sportsware. She also worked at the Northumberland County Adult Day Care Center as an elderly assistant.

She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin; the Parish Council of Catholic Women; Shamokin Senior Action Center, where she was a "Dancing Granny;" and was a member of the Ramblers Club and the Sunflower Club.

She liked to travel and enjoyed helping organize and take bus trips to the casinos. She liked to play bingo and pinochle at the senior center.

She loved to sew, crochet and embroider things, but her most favorite pastime was babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, David Duncheskie and his wife, Debbie, of Shamokin, Jim Duncheskie and his wife, Joan, of Shamokin, Roseann McDowall and her husband, James, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Jenifer Klingerman and her husband, William, of Nuremberg; four grandchildren, Mandy Nye, Jessica Duncheskie, Justin Klingerman and Jillian Neikam; three great-grandchildren, Brittany Nye, Morgan Nye and Adalynn Lebo; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother, Mildred Dziadosz, Josephine Drobins, Helen Paluch and Edward Paluch.

###

DUNCHESKIE - Dorothy A. Duncheskie, 87, of Shamokin. A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, in Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, with a Christian Vigil service to be held at 3 p.m. Family and friends wishing to attend the Mass of Christian Burial are asked to meet at Mother Cabrini Church at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township.