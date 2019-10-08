STRONG - Dorothy "Dot" A. (DePretis) Ecker, 96, of 164 Second St., passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born July 21, 1923, the daughter of the late Carl and Anna (Pretko) DePretis.

Dorothy was a graduate of Mount Carmel Township High School, Class of 1941, and attended Stroyer's Business School in Philadelphia. She worked in Washington, D.C., for the Quartermaster Corps during World War II and later worked in various mills in our area.

On Aug. 16, 1952, in St. Mary's Church, she married Robert L. Ecker Sr., who preceded her in death June 29, 1999.

Dorothy was a member of the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, National Council of Catholic Women, Mount Carmel Township Alumni, church choir and Altar Rosary Society. She was a social member of the Clover Hose Fire Co. in Mount Carmel, where she looked forward to going on Saturday nights to socialize.

In her earlier days, she had the lead role in her senior class operetta and up until her final days she enjoyed music, singing and dancing. Dot could cut a rug with the best of the best. She catered many family affairs with her traditional ethnic dishes, especially cooking and baking for the New Year's Day celebrations and other holidays. She enjoyed trips to the beach and working on puzzle books and word searches.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Robert L. Ecker Jr., and his wife, Judith, of Mount Carmel; two daughters, Joan Ecker, of Strong, and Kathleen Sentkoski and her husband, Paul, of Mount Carmel; a granddaughter, Jennifer Wojtowicz and her husband, Dave, and their son, Orion, of Catawissa; a granddaughter, Kimberly Olson and her husband, Matt, and their three bulldogs, of Northumberland; a grandson, Robert L. Ecker III, of Mount Carmel; a granddaughter, Pamela Evans, and her husband, Melvin, of Mount Carmel; a granddaughter, Andrea Eckard, and her husband, Todd, and their dog, Bella, of Williamsport; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was loved by many and many people referred to her as mom. Additional survivors include first cousins, Sally Vavrasak, Carol and Patrick Murphy, Charlene Shuder, Joseph "Butch" and Floss Ecker, and Peggi Minnig.

###

ECKER - Dorothy "Dot" A. (DePretis) Ecker, 96, of 164 Second St., Strong. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 47 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki officiating. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, with a recitation of the Rosary at 8 p.m., and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, with transmittal prayers at 10 a.m., at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.