FAIRFAX, Va. - Dorothy A. Kemp, 95, originally from Shamokin, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Dorothy had been living with and being cared for by her loving son Robert (Bob) Kemp in Fairfax, Virginia, since 2012 when she suffered a stroke that partially paralyzed her and affected her ability to communicate. Dorothy passed while her son held her hand and her dog, Buddy, was by her side.

Dorothy was born March 9, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Mahlon and Leona (Lee) Strausser Adams.

Dorothy graduated from Shamokin High School in 1943. She attended Thomas Jefferson Universities Frankford School of Nursing in Philadelphia and gained her nursing cap in 1946. Dorothy had continued her education throughout her life. including attending graduate courses in nursing and business administration at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

On May 7, 1949, Dorothy married the love of her life, William L. Kemp, at the Mount Zion Welsh Congregational Church in Shamokin. Dorothy met William while she was working at the Geisinger Hospital where she started her career, and William was a congressman in the Pennsylvania Legislature.

They had a great working and family life. William served not only in World War II but Korea and Vietnam and rose to the rank of colonel in the army.

Dorothy started her career in the neonatal care unit at Geisinger Hospital and worked for Dr. Vastine in Shamokin for many years. Dorothy's last job was the nursing administrator at the Masonic and Eastern Star nursing home in Washington, D.C.

Dorothy and William had three children. All three went on to graduate from Penn State University. William L. Kemp Jr. was their first child, born while his dad was serving in Korea and Dorothy was holding down the fort at home. Sadly, William Jr. passed away in February of 1992, with Dorothy and Bob at his side.

Many Penn State games were gone to and enjoyed by all family members and friends with the 1986 national championship being the most memorable, but others were always enjoyable too. Dorothy and William were avid Penn State fans and were members of the Nittany Lion Club for over 40 years. For years, their vacations were traveling to all the away games with the club tours.

Sadly, Col. William Kemp passed away in March of 1997, after a long illness, with Dorothy and Bob at his side.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Robert A. Kemp, of Fairfax, Virginia, and her daughter, Barbara Lee Kemp Collins and her husband, Kevin Sean Collins, of Dana Point, California. Barbara and Kevin gave Dorothy and William three grandchildren: Kelsey Elizabeth Collins, residing in California, Meghan Adams Collins Rushing, and her husband, Gregory Lee Rushing, in Washington state, Meghan's twin sister, Courtney Lee Collins Vollmar, and her husband, Jason Christopher Vollmar, of New Jersey. Courtney and Jay gave Dorothy three great-grandchildren: Savannah Grace Vollmar, Maisyn Lee Vollmar and Ace John Vollmar. Courtney made a special trip so Dorothy could see her great-grandchildren, which gave Dorothy great joy.

Dorothy and William had been Penn State season ticket holders for over 40 years. Dorothy loved the Penn State area. Dorothy was truly happy when the cottage in Poe Valley came into the family and became a place to return to before and after the games. She really enjoyed gathering with her extended family of Penn Staters to celebrate many game victories as well as attended the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.

Dorothy was always the Mom looking over all of us, making sure we had enough ice for the parties and good food to eat. She did love her frozen beverages in the summer.

Dorothy had an enjoyable final summer. She and Bob spent most of the summer season at their cottage. Dorothy had been in this area all of her life and it was truly a happy place for her. Dorothy started coming to the area in the '30s when she was a counselor at Camp Nikomahs during the Depression and made and kept many good friends from this experience. She learned and sang many camp songs and taught her following generations those songs for singing along in the car or at a bonfire.

Dorothy was a member of the Mount Zion Welsh Congregational Church and a life member of the Cecilian Club, a group that celebrates life with song and music, and was able to sing 'til the end, even singing a bit of "He Walks Through the Garden Alone" with the chaplain two days before her passing.

It was only when Dorothy broke her humerus in mid-August that it became too painful for her to travel to her happy place that travel stopped. She was so strong even to the end. She always had a morning smile for her son and provided a hug to him to start the day.

Thanks to the many family and friends that sent cards and notes to Dorothy in her final years, especially Lee and Nan, friends who sent cards weekly, and Carol Kuczborski, who walked Buddy and hugged Dorothy often; many others are on this list, too. Cards always gave Dorothy cheer and her friends kept sending them through the years.

This lovely wonderful mother, friend, nurse, grandmother and great-grandmother will be greatly missed.

KEMP - Dorothy A. Kemp, 95, originally of Shamokin. The family will be having a private service and burial. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. It would be appreciated that any memorials to her be sent to the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin 17871, or your local humane society or animal shelter.