SHAMOKIN - Dorothy A. Swalina, 89, of Shamokin, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

She was born in Mount Carmel, May 8, 1930, a daughter of the late Joseph and Emma (Miller) Kruskie.

She attended Mount Carmel Area schools.

Dorothy was married Aug. 13, 1950, in St. Peter's Cathedral in New York City to John Stephen Swalina, who preceded her in death Nov. 28, 1991.

Dorothy was employed at several different places throughout her life, but mostly stayed at home raising and caring about her family.

She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

Dorothy liked to cook and was sure to hold all the holiday dinners at her place. She liked to play the lottery and was sure to always have her nails perfectly polished and the perfect manicure. Family was important to her and she spent as much time as possible with her daughter, Rachel, talking and watching her favorite TV shows.

While living at the Mount Carmel Senior Living Community, she played bingo and kept herself busy doing arts and crafts.

She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Haddock and her fiance, Lee Kern; a granddaughter, Tiffany Haddock; great-granddaughter, Tessa Bowman; step-grandson, James Campbell; a brother, Frank Kruskie and his wife, Sandra; nephew, Thomas Kruskie and his wife, Maryann, and their children, Brianna, Kyle, Tyler and Brooke; several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Weikel and Catherine Horning; two sisters in infancy, Rosie and Mary; and four brothers, Thomas, Walter, Charles and John Kruskie.

SWALINA - Dorothy A. Swalina, 89, of Shamokin. There will be no visitation or hours of calling. Family and friends are asked to meet at Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin, at 10 a.m. Thursday for the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coal Township. Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.