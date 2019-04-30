MOUNT CARMEL - Dorothy A. Thompson, 80, of 801 W. Fifth St., passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

Born in Fountain Springs on Sept. 1, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Theresa (Olearnick) Thompson. She attended Garfield Elementary School and was a 1956 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Dorothy lived all over the world, then in 2002 she returned to Mount Carmel.

She was employed as an apartment manager and a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Mount Carmel.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Schwartz, of Florida, Terry Schwartz, of Florida; and a daughter, Kim Appenzeller, of Mount Carmel; 11 grandchildren; a sister, Jeanne McGinn, of Delaware; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Schwartz; and a brother, Thomas Thompson.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of C.J. Lucas Funeral Home, Inc., 27 North Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, Supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.