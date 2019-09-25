YORK - Dorothy A. Wagner, 86, of York, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

She born in Mount Carmel, June 17, 1933, a daughter of Edward and Anna Dora Jones.

She was the wife of the late Robert "Bob" L. Wagner.

Dorothy loved to travel, she especially enjoyed going to Virginia Beach. She enjoyed crocheting and painting ceramics with her great-niece and nephew when they were young. Dorothy loved dogs and cats.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory, a nephew, Daniel Reed and his wife, Barbara, who lovingly took care of her for many years; a great-nephew, Jason Reed; a great-niece, Amanda Glasser; and a host of family and friends.

WAGNER - Dorothy A. Wagner, 86, of York. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday Thursday at the Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc., 822 E. Market St., York. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jeffrey K. Welsch officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, York.