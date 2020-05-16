COAL TOWNSHIP - Dorothy A. Young, 79, of 2050 Trevorton Road, and formerly of 518 E. Commerce St., Shamokin, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.She was born in Tamaqua, May 7, 1941, a daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Scheidinger) Keich.She attended Coaldale School District.Dottie was married Nov. 15, 1963, in St. Edward Church, Shamokin, to John Young Sr., who survives.She worked in the Arrow Shirt Factory for a few years. After the factory closed, she became a homemaker.Dottie is survived by a sister, Betty Romig; she lives on thorugh Nancy Kramer, Marie Young and John Young Jr., her surviving children; seven grandchildren, Autumn, Kimberly, Brianna, Dalton, Katlyn, Megan and Ian; and five great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Clarence, Bobby, George, Kenny, Mike, Thelma and Tisha.YOUNG - Dorothy A. Young, 79, of 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township, and formerly of 518 E. Commerce St., Shamokin. There will be no visitation or hours of calling. Due to the pandemic, service and burial will be private for the immediate family. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, the the Rev. David Butler officiating. The Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, is assisting the family with the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store