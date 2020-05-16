Dorothy A. Young
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COAL TOWNSHIP - Dorothy A. Young, 79, of 2050 Trevorton Road, and formerly of 518 E. Commerce St., Shamokin, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital.She was born in Tamaqua, May 7, 1941, a daughter of the late Albert and Margaret (Scheidinger) Keich.She attended Coaldale School District.Dottie was married Nov. 15, 1963, in St. Edward Church, Shamokin, to John Young Sr., who survives.She worked in the Arrow Shirt Factory for a few years. After the factory closed, she became a homemaker.Dottie is survived by a sister, Betty Romig; she lives on thorugh Nancy Kramer, Marie Young and John Young Jr., her surviving children; seven grandchildren, Autumn, Kimberly, Brianna, Dalton, Katlyn, Megan and Ian; and five great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Clarence, Bobby, George, Kenny, Mike, Thelma and Tisha.YOUNG - Dorothy A. Young, 79, of 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township, and formerly of 518 E. Commerce St., Shamokin. There will be no visitation or hours of calling. Due to the pandemic, service and burial will be private for the immediate family. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg, the the Rev. David Butler officiating. The Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home
120 S. Market St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 644-0417
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved