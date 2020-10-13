WILBURTON - Dorothy Broda, 86, of 784 Wilburton Road, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home in her own bed surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Centralia, Nov. 5, 1933, a daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine (Millich) Lovrich.

She attended the former Conyngham Township High School.

Dorothy was married in Mount Carmel at Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Nov. 15, 1958, to John Broda, who preceded her in death May 14, 2013.

She was employed in the shipping department at the former Lady Jane garment factory in Mount Carmel.

Dorothy was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. She was an extremely religious person and her family was everything to her.

She is survived by a daughter, Evelyn A. Bailoni, of Mount Carmel; two sons, Mark Broda and his companion, Karen Bissaillon, of Wilburton, and John D. Broda, of Wilburton; two granddaughters, Maddie Broda and Lexi Broda, both of Paxinos; her grand-dog, Ivy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Hynoski, Anna Lovrich and Barbara Lovrich; two brothers, John and Thomas Lovrich; and her son-in-law, John J. Bailoni.

A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Ss. Peter and Paul Ukranian Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. Archpriest Michael Hutsko as celebrant. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy can be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Building Fund, 131 N. Beech St., Mount Carmel 17851, or Mommy and Me Pet Rescue, 610 E. Fifth St., Mount Carmel 17851.