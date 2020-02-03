COAL TOWNSHIP - Dorothy "Dot" Cress, 70, of Coal Township, passed away peacefully Saturday at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

She was born in Girardville, a daughter of the late John V. and Anna Pidgeon Gregis.

She worked as a dietary aide for Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was a member of St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, Girardville, now worship site to St. Charles Borromeo Parish.

Dot enjoyed doing crafts and making wreaths.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert and Francis Gregis.

Dot is survived by her son, Justin Dietrich, of Coal Township; her daughter, Jean Willis, of Kulpmont; her brother, John P. Gregis, of Girardville; her two grandchildren, David and Abbey Willis; and her beloved partner, William Dietrich, of Mount Carmel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, Girardville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as the celebrant. Friends are invited to her viewing at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be held in St. Vincent's Catholic Cemetery, Frackville. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, go to www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, is in charge of the arrangements.