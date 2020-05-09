HOCKESSIN, Del. - Dorothy "Dot" Dallabrida, 91 of Hockessin, Delaware, passed away peacefully at Brackenville Center, Saturday, May 2, 2020.Dot was born in Kulpmont, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Chesney) Keiser.After graduating from high school, she worked for the Department of Revenue, in Harrisburg, and the Department of Defense, in Marietta, before beginning her undergraduate studies at State Teachers College in East Stroudsburg. She completed her Bachelor of Science in health education.Dot met the love of her life, Joseph "Joe" Dallabrida, while they were in high school. They were married when Joe returned from serving his country in the Korean War. They started their family and Dot stayed home to raise and care for their children while Joe began his teaching career, ultimately settling their family in Wilmington.Dot's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She and Joe rarely missed a sporting event, concert or activity that centered around their children and grandchildren. They loved to open their home for gatherings and parties, bringing family and friends together to celebrate family events and holidays or for no occasion at all. Dot always cooked large meals, wanting to please and nourish her guests.She was a holy woman, strong in her Catholic faith, desiring to know, love and serve the Lord above all else. Her tattered Bible, religious books and notebooks were always nearby and she loved to attend daily Mass. It was also important for her to share what she knew about God's love with others. She was a founding member of the St. John the Beloved Prayer Group, leading and giving instruction at the weekly meetings until her last few years. Gratefully, she was well enough to attend the prayer group's 45th anniversary service and celebration in September 2019. Being honored and worshiping the Lord in community with her faithful friends and family was truly a highlight in her life.Dot had a servant's heart and spent immeasurable hours assisting the needy throughout her life in parish outreach. She continued to serve, even when it was difficult for her because of her physical decline and because of the time that she spent caring lovingly for her husband, Joe, who developed Alzheimer's in his later years.Dot and Joe enjoyed traveling and spent their summers taking the family on camping trips throughout North America. As their children grew and moved away, Dot and Joe continued to travel around the country and around the world. Their adventures took them to Russia, Panama, Trinidad and Tabago, Costa Rica, Italy and Turkey.Dot was captivated by the beauty of nature, whether she experienced it on her extensive travels or just looking out her family room window, sipping a cup of tea, with Joe by her side. She was a humble woman, but took great pleasure in expressing her love of the beauty that surrounded her through her many lovely paintings and drawings.Dot is survived by her sister, Sr. Antoinette Keiser; her sister-in-law, Annette Keiser; her sons, Daniel (Deary Duffie), and Douglas; her daughter, Diane (Jay Fisher); her daughter-in-law, Eileen; her grandchildren, Douglas Jr., Chelsea, Harrison and Hayden; and her great-grandchildren, Ariahnah and Tre.In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe; her son, Dale; her daughter-in-law, Hope; her brothers, Lenard Keiser (Marie) and Vincent Keiser; and her sisters, A. Kay Keiser and Barbara Keiser.Dot's family would like to extend their deep appreciation for the kindness and care offered to her in her final years by The Summit, Brackenville Center and Heartland Hospice.DALLABRIDA - Dorothy "Dot" Dallabrida, 91 of Hockessin, Delaware. A private service will be held at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dot's memory can be made to St. John the Beloved Parish, Re: Dorothy Dallabrida, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Doherty Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer condolences, go to www.dohertyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on May 9, 2020.