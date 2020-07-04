GEORGETOWN, Del. - Dorothy "Dot" F. Kutchen, 90, of Georgetown, Delaware, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in her home Monday, June 29, 2020.

She was born Aug. 18, 1929, in Shamokin, a daughter of Alfred and Mae Miller.

She met a handsome young man from Mount Carmel named Jack, fell in love and was married Nov. 21, 1953. Jack passed away in February 1989, and Dot remained faithful to him until the end.

Dorothy lived in Georgetown for the past 48 years and was a longtime, devoted member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

Dot was an avid walker and could be seen each morning for years circling the Sussex Central School track with her sister-in-law, Rose. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards, word games, watching golf and was a devoted "Eagles fan." She also worked the ticket booth for sporting events at the high school.

She was very proud to be from the coal region of Pennyslvania, a "coal cracker," and enjoyed making her favorite dishes that included pickled eggs, Easter eggs, perogies and pigeons (stuffed cabbage rolls).

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Jack (Monta), of Salisbury, Maryland, and Rich (Kathy), of Newport News, Virginia; her brothers, Jim and John; her grandchildren, Jacqueline, Kristen (Duane), Christine (Andrew), Len, Chip (Jami), Chris (Brandi) and Joe; her great-grandchildren include, Devon, Quint, Nick, Mckenzie, Nate, Kylie and Grant; and many nieces and nephews, including, Ron (Susan), Rae Ann (Mike), Kyle (Ashley), Lindsey (Jay) and Josh (Jessica).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Mae; siblings, Alfred Jr., Beatrice, Eleanor, Rose, Robert and Mae; and her loving husband, Jack E. Kutchen.

Thank you to Vitas Hospice and to Dot's neighbors for taking such good care of her.

A private burial service for the immediate family will be held at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Dorothy's name to Vitas Hospice, 20103 Professional Park Blvd., South Building, Georgetown, DE 19947. Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Georgetown, Delaware.